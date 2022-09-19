Asake Release Snippet Of New Song Titled ‘Loaded’

After the unprecedented success of his debut album “Mr. Money With The Vibe,” talented singer Asake took to his social media platform, to share the snippet of his new song titled loaded.

Asake recently reclaimed the number one spot from Wizkid on digital streaming platforms with his hit song ‘Organize,’ and with the release of Loaded, he is showing fans that he has more hits to come, probably before the end of 2022.

ALSO READ: Singer Asake Opens New Mansion

The Omo Ope singer seems to have a never-ending stream of unreleased songs. He has found a way to now frequently release hit tracks.

The YBNL artist also talked about his upcoming concert, which he tagged Mr. Money With The Vibe Concert, slated for December in Lagos.

Sourced From Nigerian Music