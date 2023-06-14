Cadbury Nigeria Introduces Tom Tom as the official Sponsors for The Nigerian Idol Season 8

Cadbury Nigeria (a subsidiary of Mondelēz International), producers of one of the leading Nigerian candy brands – TomTom, with variants; TomTom Classic and TomTom Freshlime, has been announced as the official sponsor of Nigerian Idol Season 8. This announcement was made at a media conference held in Lagos by MultiChoice Nigeria.

According to the Executive Head of Content and West African Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, Nigerian Idol continues to offer a unique platform for artistes to showcase their talent to a growing national and continental audience.

Category Lead (Gum and Candy), Cadbury West Africa, Morolake Emokpaire, discussed TomTom’s support of the music and entertainment industry at large, expressing TomTom’s enthusiasm for empowering young talented artistes. In her remarks, she said,

We are excited to be partnering with MultiChoice Nigeria to sponsor Nigerian Idol and build momentum with our investment in Nigeria’s music talent. We are proud to be associated with such an iconic talent show and look forward to the upcoming season’s activities.

TomTom’s sponsorship of the show is in line with its social mission to discover, nurture and showcase young creatives. Brand Manager (Gum & Candy), Cadbury West Africa, Joan Odafe, emphasised this in her remarks when she said,

As part of our commitment to support young, aspiring talents, we will work with the first runner-up to further hone their music abilities. Through the programme, our team and partners will guide the individual through a bootcamp, as we provide the relevant promotional media benefits to support the growth of their music career.

The show premiere held on April 23rd, and will kick off with live performances starting on May 28th, 2023. The grand finale will be shown on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family every Sunday for the next nine weeks, beginning on July 16th, 2023. The official Channel of the show would also be accessible on DSTV Channel 119.

TomTom has continued to support the growth of talent in the entertainment space over the years through partnerships and sponsorships of events like the Clout Talk Concert, Ric Hassani Live, Pulse Fiesta, Vector’s Album Listening Party, DJ Consequence’s ‘Vibe of the Year’ party, and the 2022 MTV Base Cypher.

With its investment in Nigeria’s music industry, Tom Tom seeks to enhance the discovery of new talent, as it contributes to nurturing and showcasing young creatives who breathe for their passions. The mint candy’s ‘Breathe for It’ programme, which includes its Verse Challenge and Breathe Summit, will be expanded to include more partnerships and platforms that encourage individual and community growth.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International helps people to snack right in over 150 countries across the world. With global net revenues of approximately $28.7 billion in 2021, it is one of the world’s largest snack companies. They also make and sell gum & candies as well as various dairy & groceries and powdered beverage goods in select markets. It operates in over 80 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people worldwide in our factories, offices, research and development facilities, and distribution activities. You can also visit Mondelez International for more information.

About Cadbury Nigeria Plc

The origins of Cadbury Nigeria Plc. date back to the 1950s when the business was founded as an operation to source cocoa beans from Nigeria, and as a precursor to enable the company’s founders to tap into opportunities used to serve the local consumer market with world-famous, Cadbury-branded products. Fast forward to 2021, with our cocoa and butter processing plant in Ondo State and our manufacturing plant in Ikeja, Lagos state, we are proud manufacturers of our local flagship brand Cadbury Bournvita and our most loved candy brand for soothing relief, TomTom. We are also custodians of iconic and well-loved local brands such as Trebor Cadbury Buttermint, Cadbury Dairy milk, Cadbury Hot chocolate and Clorets. You can also visit the Cadbury website for more information.

