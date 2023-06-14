Fuji musician, Ayinde begs Tinubu to pardon Sunday Igboho

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to pardon embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho.

Popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka K1 De Ultimate, said Igboho’s pardon would enable him return to Nigeria.

K1 De Ultimate made the appeal during a live performance while singing about the need for Nigeria to be at peace.

He urged Tinubu to harmonise all interests, premising his argument on Nigeria’s unity.

According to the musician: “Asiwaju, please anyone who has offended you, kindly forgive them. Irrespective of their tribes — Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa — we need to embrace ourselves.

“Akanbi, please let Sunday Igboho come back home, he’s one of our own. ”Omo eni o sedi bebere, ka fi ileke si idi omo elomi” meaning, ‘One cannot say because one’s daughter has ample buttocks, he would put the waist beads on another man’s daughter.’

“Please, when Tinubu settles properly in office, kindly resolve this grey area. Let Sunday Igboho return to his root. Likewise, other agitators from various regions, call their leaders to a roundtable discussion.

“I know it is what you can do, and you can do it.”

In July 2021, Interpol arrested Igboho at Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic, after he escaped from Nigeria following a manhunt from the Department of State Services, DSS.

DSS had declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling weapons in his Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The secession agitator was detained in a prison in the Benin Republic but was released in March 2022 to get medical attention on the condition that he would not leave the West African country.

Since his release, Igboho has remained confined within Cotonou.

