Burna Boy sold an incredible 12, 000 tickets for his O2 concert

Hours later on August 30, Burna Boy took to his Instagram stories and wrote that, “I sold out the O2 by myself, at prices that I wanted. The way I wanted. Never talk too much, just show action.

Several sources, including Diane Aidenbaum, who supported Burna Boy‘s show confirmed that the show was performed in front of an incredible 12,000 people.

According to the O2’s official website, Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall event will be the first event in The Welcome Back Show series which also features Ministry of Sound Classical November 13, 2021 and UK comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends with ‘The Black British Takeover’ on December 8, 2021.

