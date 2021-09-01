BBNaija S6: Singer Teni throws weight behind Liquorose

Popular singer, Teniola Apata, simply known as Teni, has thrown her weight behind Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Liquorose.

The ‘Billionaire’ crooner took to her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, to drum her support for the season six housemate.

According to her, Liquorose is one of the realest housemates and deserves to be in the house till the last day.

Sharing a picture of Liquorose, Teni wrote, “Real recognize real and you see this baby girl, she’s one of the realest in that house. I am rooting for her. Team Teni, Oya let’s vote. Make una help me keep her till day 72 abeg. Check her page @liquorose on how to vote.” (sic)

For this season, SMS voting has been scrapped and other methods have been provided for the voting process.

Voting can be done on the websites and mobile sites, with additional voting power using the MyGoTV and MyDStv apps

Nomination saga

For this week, all housemates have been nominated for possible eviction following the surprise double Head of House twist.

With the new twist, two Heads of House emerged and the rest of the housemates were put up for possible eviction.

Jaypaul and Jackie B won the Head of House games and the other fifteen housemates have to depend on their fans votes to remain in the game.

As the immediate past Head of House, Liquorose automatically became the first housemate up for possible eviction this week as she could not participate in the HoH game.

Sourced From Nigerian Music