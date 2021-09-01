Ivorian TV presenter suspended for asking guest to simulate rape

– Advertisement –





A television presenter in Ivory Coast has been suspended for asking a convicted rapist he invited onto his show to simulate a rape.

Yves de Mbella had asked his guest to demonstrate a rape using a female mannequin, an incident that attracted criticisms from viewers and social media users.

De Mbella even at a point of the show helped the guest adjust the mannequin and asked him how he chooses his victims, whether he preferred them “slim or fat” and whether the victims “enjoyed it”.

Ivory Coast’s independent communications council on Tuesday said the popular presenter has been suspended for 30 days.

The council said in a statement that the segment which the convicted rapist featured used obscene language, condoned rape and attacked the dignity of women.

The presenter himself wrote on Facebook that he was “sincerely sorry to have shocked everyone while trying to raise awareness.”

De Mbella added that he “made an error” and was “sorry for everything that was said or done during that sequence of the programme yesterday that hurt.”

He further wrote that “I beg for forgiveness from all victims of rape.”

The Nouvelle Chaine Ivoirienne private television station which the presenter works for also apologised for airing the segment and has now cancelled the final episode of that particular show.

But there have been protests taking place by some women’s rights groups calling for further action.

Source: Africafeeds.com