Blööd rituáls (juju) and the Nigerian entertainment industry

Nigeria’s entertainment industry has advanced significantly in recent years thanks to the global recognition of its music, films, and visual arts. However, there are rumors and allegations of blood rituals being performed by some artists and business insiders under the glitz and glamour of the industry.

We shall examine these assertions and their implications for the Nigerian entertainment sector in this blog article.

Blood rituals, commonly referred to as “juju,” are a component of traditional African religions and entail the use of human or animal blood sacrifice to evoke supernatural powers. Although the practice is not unique to Nigeria, it has long been a source of debate in the nation’s entertainment sector. Some individuals think that some artists and business insiders perform these rituals in order to become well-known, wealthy, and successful.

The purported use of blood rituals in the Nigerian entertainment sector has long been the focus of conjecture. Some musicians have been charged with using juju to advance their careers. There are claims, for instance, that some musicians must carry out special rites before writing a hit song or taking the stage. Additionally, juju has reportedly been used by actors and actresses to land movie roles or advance their careers.

Many Nigerian celebrities have been accused of practicing jazz or engaging in rituals by other celebrities.

A video of Wizkid’s record label signing Alo Innas appeared on his twitter in 2017. Soon after, they had an amicable breakup. Alo Innas allegedly accused Wizkid of maintaining a shrine in his home during a radio appearance and claimed that he consults oracles before signing any new musician. The allegation was further fueled by a tweet that Wizkid himself made concerning Alo Innas where he tweeted: “Alo Innas could not take risks”. Even though Wizkid has not directly verified it, many people believed this tweet to be a reference to the temple and oracle.

olamide, a well-known Nigerian singer, is another prominent artist who was charged with performing rituals by a different celebrity. Olamide was accused of visiting ritualists by controversial Nigerian blogger and journalist Kemi Olunloyo during an interview with Pulse. A fellow musician, Harrysong, accused Nigerian musician skiibii of entering a cult earlier this year. In a Frankly Speaking episode, Harrysong said that Skiibii insulted him and his wife because Skiibii had grown bolder since joining a cult and using juju.

It is impossible to overlook how these claims may affect the Nigerian entertainment sector. They have helped to create a bad image of the business, leading some people to doubt the legitimacy of the fame enjoyed by some artists. Many people working in the sector now feel threatened and suspicious, and others feel under pressure to use these tactics in order to succeed as a result of the rumors and claims.

In response to these accusations, the Nigerian government has taken action. The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) prohibited the broadcasting of songs and films in 2014 that advocate for blood rites, violence, and other undesirable societal vices. The decision by NBC was made in an effort to reduce the impact of such programming on society, particularly among young people who are the primary consumers of entertainment content.

Blood rituals are still a contentious issue in the Nigerian entertainment sector. Even if the claims are challenging to verify, they have contributed to a poor impression of the business and instilled apprehension and suspicion among those who work there. In order to confront these charges and develop a good perception of the profession that emphasizes talent and hard work rather than rumors and superstition, the government, artists, and industry insiders must collaborate.

