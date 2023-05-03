You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Portable Begs Davido For Music Collaboration (Video)

Village Reporter,

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has publicly begged his colleague David Adeleke, better known as Davido for a musical collaboration.

Portable via his Instagram page begged for a feature in his song and also shared a screenshot of his chat with Davido.

READ ALSO: “Don’t Compare Me To Portable” – Terry G Issues Stern Warning

He tagged Davido and wrote, “#davido 👑 Ogun Owo Music 🎶 industry ⭐️⭐️⭐️Carry Me Trabaye ✈️✈️✈️ Bless me with one verse 🎵 Who Go Help You No Go Stress You 🙏🙏🙏 I Gat Chorus ✍🏻 ZAZUU 🔌 IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Dr ZEH Nation many, many inspiration 💯💯💯”

Responding to this in the chat Portable shared, Davido hailed him saying, ”Zazuuu Zazuuu.’’

Watch video below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.