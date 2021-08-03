Home | News | General | Beyoncé’s song Formation takes home Best Video of All Time award

Beyoncé’s hit was voted as number one by Rolling Stones while celebrating Music Television’s (MTV) 40th anniversary

The music video was able to shine above other great musical names, including Michael Jackson and Larry Gaga

The video has caused the musician to be dubbed as “anti-police” in the past, but she maintains that was not her message, as she wanted to portray injustice and police brutality

Singer Beyoncé Knowles’ hit Formation has been voted the best music video of all time, according to Rolling Stones.

Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z showing off some poses. Photo: beyonce.

Source: Instagram

To mark MTV’s 40th anniversary, the revered magazine decided to rank the top 100 music videos of all time.

Beyoncé’s 2016 hit, directed by Melina Matsoukas, took the number one spot and led a list of several incredible videos.

According to Page Six, Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean, Pince’s Kiss and Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance were some of the big videos that did not clinch the number one spot.

The Formation video’s visuals included shots of Beyoncé on top of a sinking police car and a wall spray-painted with the words “stop shooting us”.

According to the video’s director, the mother of three wanted the video to show the historical impact of slavery on black love and its effects on the black family.

Beyoncé also got criticism for the video, with some calling her “anti-police”, but she was quick to retaliate, noting the accusations were wrong as she has full respect for police and her message was misunderstood.

She added she is only against police brutality and other injustice.

The singer also had two other hits in the top 100, with Single Ladies at number 12 and Telephone featuring Lady Gaga at number 66. Her hit Apes featuring hubby Jay Z was also among the best 100.

Bey and Jay Z house on fire

Recently, Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z were counting losses after their Orleans mansion went up in flames.

Legit.ng has learnt the couple’s multi-million mansion caught fire on Wednesday, July 21.

According to Mirror UK, about 22 firefighters responded to the incident, which is now reportedly being investigated as a possible arson attack.

The fire that engulfed the mansion, located in the Garden District area, took the crew from the fire department about two hours to be put off.

The inferno was so intense, but Legit.ng can report that no one was injured following the horrific scenes.

Source: Legit.ng

