Covid-19 vaccination speeds up in virus-hit Tunisia

In Tunisia, the Covid-19 vaccination is picking up pace given the high number of cases in the north African country.

The country, which has been struggling to contain its outbreak of Delta variant, hopes to vaccinate half of its population by mid-October.

Tunisians are now optimistic about the vaccine and hope the country reaches its target.

“It was not an optimal management, but they do what they can and we are on the right track, I believe,” a resident said.

Mohammed Aziz, Tunis resident (male, 21 years old, Arabic, 14 sec):

“What happened is a great relief: they ousted the people in charge, people are getting vaccinated… The situation is finally beginning to improve.”

Nearly 1,200 people received their Covid-19 vaccine jab in one day at the El Menzah vaccination center official in Tunis. This represents a 300% increase compared to previous days.

“At first, the figures were very low: around 400-500 citizens vaccinated per day. But yesterday it was a turnout of 1,200 vaccinated in one day, out of the 1,600-1,700 convened,” doctor Hela Kchir, team leader at the El Menzah vaccination centre said.

Faced with the spread of the Delta variant and the lack of oxygen in its hospitals, Tunisia is currently in a critical situation.

This small Maghreb country of almost 12 million people has one of the worst official mortality rates in the world, with almost 20,000 deaths linked to the new coronavirus.

Sourced from Africanews