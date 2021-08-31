You are here
BBNaija: Why all housemates should be up for eviction — Singer MC Galaxy 

Village Reporter ,

Singer, MC Galaxy, has called on organisers of Big Brother Naija, reality TV show, to put all housemates up for eviction this week.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, MC Galaxy complained that lively BBN housemates shouldn’t be made to leave while others ”sleep their way to the top.”

He said since the show started, some housemates have not been nominated.

”Dear @BBNaija please we need all housemates to be up this week, apart from the HOH, People cannot sleep their way to the top.

“Since the show started, some housemates haven’t been mentioned in the DR for nomination.

“The lively people can’t be going home.

“Do something.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

