Ghana: Police kill robbers behind UK-based journalist’s death

Police in Ghana have killed two suspected armed robbers believed to have played a role in the death of a UK-based journalist last week.

The journalist, Syed Taalay Ahmad Sahib who works with London-based MTA Television Channel was killed by armed robbers on a highway in Ghana.

Syed Taalay and his colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim were attacked by the criminals while on a mission to film documentary on places where Khalafu had stayed in Africa.

They were accosted on the Tamale Kintampo highway while traveling in a Toyota Hiace vehicle.

The gun wielding men emerged from a nearby bush and opened fire on them after deflating the tyres of their vehicle.

The two were hit by the bullets before the assailants made away with their gadgets and unspecified amount of money.

Police in the area announced that they had mounted a search for the perpetrators of the crime as part of investigations into the wave of armed robbery attacks on the said highway.

They then killed two of the gunmen behind the attack on the journalist and arrested four others on a highway linking central and northern Ghana.

Armed men break into court to kidnap Nigerian judge

