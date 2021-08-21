Anita Okoye Demands N7.8m Monthly As Child Support From Singer Rudeboy

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy’s wife, Anita has demanded that the sum of N7.8M be paid to her monthly as child support.

This is in the wake of the leaked divorce papers she filed citing irreconcilable differences.

According to online reports, Anita asked for N7.8M to be paid every month for the general welfare, education and health of their three children.

“Payment of a monthly maintenance sum of $15,000.00 (US Dollars) for the general welfare, education and health of the three children of the union who are presently in schools in the United States of America until they are of age,” part of the document read.

