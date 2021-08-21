Singer Omawumi performs national anthem at Olu of Warri’s coronation

Popular singer, Omawumi Megbele, performed the national anthem at the coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The singer with the sonorous voice, who is a daughter of Itsekiri Kingdom in Delta State, gave the special rendition on Saturday.

The coronation ceremony is currently taking place at the Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri), the ancestral home of the Itsekiris, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

At the ceremonial event monitored by our correspondent, Omawumi was praised by her people as the Pride of Iwerre.

The coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri was graced by distinguished guests who visited the Warri Kingdom for the august occasion.

It was earlier reported that about 1,000 police personnel had been deployed to ensure watertight security before, during, and after the coronation.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, announced on Wednesday that the measure was part of the Command’s usual proactive ways to ensure hitch-free security at such ceremonies.

According to the CP, two bomb squads were also deployed to report 48 hours ahead of the coronation day to ensure safety.

