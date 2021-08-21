Morocco’s king denounces ‘methodical attacks’ on his country

The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, denounced in a speech “methodical attacks” against his country “by certain countries and organizations known to be hostile”, which he did not name.

Morocco, like some Arab Maghreb countries, is facing deliberate and premeditated aggression. Clinging to (….) obsolete considerations, the enemies of the Kingdom’s territorial integrity do not want Morocco to remain the free, strong and influential nation it has always been,” he said.

“Moreover, some countries, including European countries, paradoxically among Morocco’s traditional partners, fear for their economic interests, their markets and their spheres of influence in the Maghreb region,” he added without further clarification.

Mohammed VI then wished “to found solid, constructive and balanced relations, especially with neighboring countries,” citing Spain, but also France in this speech delivered for the 68th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People.

In addition, the sovereign denounced “a vast campaign of denigration against our security institutions.

Recently, the kingdom was accused of using the spy software Pegasus, designed by the Israeli company NSO, in a large investigation conducted by a consortium of 17 international media based on data obtained by the Forbidden Stories organization and Amnesty International.

Rabat categorically denied “these false and unfounded allegations” and has already initiated several legal proceedings in France, Spain and Germany.

Journalists from different countries have also filed complaints after the investigation published in July by this consortium, showing that the Pegasus software would have allowed several countries, including

Sourced from Africanews