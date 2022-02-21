Amid Cheating Scandal, Sammie Okposo Releases New Song

Sammie Okposo, a Nigerian gospel musician, has returned to the music industry. Following his adultery, the singer took a hiatus from the profession and has now returned.

Nigerians were shocked to learn on January 25th that their favorite gospel singer, Ozioma Okposo, had cheated on him. Because of his ‘Christ-like’ reputation, this came as a shock to many.

Sammie took a break from his schedule and canceled all of his appearances in order to focus on his recovery.

The artist hasn’t maintained his word, since he has released a new single less than a month later.

The singer wrote and produced the new song, titled Comot Body. Mike Abdul and Bidemi Olaoba are among the gospel artists included.

Sourced From Nigerian Music