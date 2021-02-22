African Development Bank to launch African Economic Outlook 2021

What: Virtual launch of the African Economic Outlook 2021 Who: The African Development Bank, with President Akinwumi A. Adesina and Prof. Joseph Stiglitz When: Friday, 12 March 2021, 14.00 – 16.30 GMT Where: Virtual

The African Development Bank will launch its 2021 African Economic Outlook on Friday, 12 March 2021. The theme of this year’s report is From Debt Resolution to Growth: The Road Ahead for Africa, which examines Africa’s growth performance and outlook and presents the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa is projected to recover in 2021 from its worst economic recession in half a century, but the continent still faces significant challenges related to COVID-19 vaccinations and debt burdens. One of the most significant consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a rise in the borrowing needs of African governments to cover expenditures induced by the health crisis.

The launch will be attended by African Development Bank President Akinwumi A. Adesina, Nobel laureate Prof. Joseph Stiglitz, government ministers and Governors of the Bank, representatives of the diplomatic corps, researchers and industry experts.

Following a presentation on the African Economic Outlook, a panel of senior policymakers, sovereign debt experts and private sector practitioners will discuss the report and present their views. Panelists will focus on helping African countries build back better from the crisis and manage debt vulnerabilities.

The African Economic Outlook is the Bank’s flagship tool for economic intelligence, policy dialogue, and operational effectiveness. The report is read widely by policymakers, academics, investors, development practitioners and the media.

To register, kindly email Michael Amah: m.abah@afdb.org

