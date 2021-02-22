Chaka Khan re-releases ‘best of’ album for Black History Month

The legendary American singer-songwriter Chaka Khan is known for her hits in the 80s and 90s such as “Aint Nobody” and “I’m Every Woman” but she is back at it again with the re-release of her new album.

Epiphany: The Best of Chaka Khan, Vol, comes out on burgundy vinyl this week, coinciding with Black History Month.

“Let’s be clear, I’m honored anytime my music is dropped, OK,” she said.

“And I’m honored that during this designated month that they gave us to celebrate Black history, that it’s also being dropped now, OK. The more it’s dropped, the better.”

The 67-year-old created the album as a soundtrack to cultural and political revolutions.

“I had a gun”

She was an impassioned black panther member in her youth and says she even had a gun.

“I was a Black Panther in the ’60s. I opened a free breakfast for children program in Chicago. I sold Black Panther papers. Fred Hampton was my great friend and they slaughtered him. I went to all the rallies,” she said.

“I went to all the rallies, I cut classes at my high school… I was involved in the struggle. I marched, I had a gun, I did all that.”

She was there at the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement and says she is hopeful for the future.

“I remember maybe five years ago my grandkids would say to me, ‘We didn’t get a chance to march like y’all did, we want to march.’ I said, ‘You gone get your chance.’ And they got it.”

“I’m just honored, I’m really honored and so pleased, you guys do me great honor, just to see how you are so with it and so about it, you know, and know what’s going on. Your eyes are wide open, keep them eyes wide open.”

Known as ‘the queen of funk’ she has won ten Grammy Awards and has sold an estimated 70 million records worldwide.

The 10-track vinyl will be available on Feb. 26.

Sourced from Africanews