Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide Over Cheating Boyfriend [Graphic Video]

A Nigerian lady has committed suicide after she suffered heartbreak.





Twitter user @sisi_alagboeko who shared the story online, wrote

”A girl committed suicide yesterday in the hostel, cause she caught her boyfriend cheating, and the guy decided to break up with her, I don’t know if I should laugh at the sheer stupidity of taking sniper because of a man, or pity her cause the guy still doesn’t care.”











Watch a purported video of the lady writhing in pain after consuming an insecticide below

This happened few days ago as I heard. Drank sniper cos her boyfriend broke up with her. pic.twitter.com/HIzBVBHdoV — Samuel O. Williams 🕗 © (@iamOvox) February 21, 2021

