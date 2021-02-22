Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide Over Cheating Boyfriend [Graphic Video]
A Nigerian lady has committed suicide after she suffered heartbreak.
Twitter user @sisi_alagboeko who shared the story online, wrote
”A girl committed suicide yesterday in the hostel, cause she caught her boyfriend cheating, and the guy decided to break up with her, I don’t know if I should laugh at the sheer stupidity of taking sniper because of a man, or pity her cause the guy still doesn’t care.”
Watch a purported video of the lady writhing in pain after consuming an insecticide below
This happened few days ago as I heard. Drank sniper cos her boyfriend broke up with her. pic.twitter.com/HIzBVBHdoV
— Samuel O. Williams 🕗 © (@iamOvox) February 21, 2021
