“Having A Daughter Has Made Me So Vulnerable” – Singer, Simi Reveals

Popular Nigerian songstress, Simi took to her Twitter account on Sunday to share how giving birth to her daughter has changed her.

The mother of one disclosed that she wants to protect her daughter, Adejare at all cost. However, the fact that she is unable to achieve this, has caused her to feel vulnerable.

In her words;

“Having a daughter has made me so vulnerable. I want her to never be hurt, sad, insecure, in pain, confused or afraid. The fact I won’t always be able to control these things has made me the most vulnerable I’ve ever been in my life.

“I have to be the best example for her. So help me God.”

Read Also: Simi Shares Adorable Video Of Her Daughter, Husband

See her tweets below: