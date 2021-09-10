99Drizzy: From the Trench in Ojota, Lagos to the world with Trap Music

The MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content.

“Spontaneity is one of many attributes this great talent as shown as he continues his wonderful journey to conquer the world with music.”

99Drizzy is the latest kid on the Trap Scene from Nigeria trying to change the perspective and serving great music with a lot of swagger. The Trap artist has grown a widespread acclaim for his motivational journey as a kid from trench of Ojota in the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Operating in a competitive music business has not been an easy quest, which made 99Drizzy took a break to study more about the music business while also recording and tailoring his craft. He resurfaces with a new record “All she want”. Trapfro which is a perfect blend of Afrobeats and Trap Sound is the niche genre that the talented 99Drizzy delivers. ‘All she want’ which exemplifies his excellence and accuracy make a beautiful and poignant flow that create a new explorations of the niche genre. The theme is relatable and understandable also by the modern audience which made it a fast earning and increase its streaming numbers. Superman is his latest offering, which his dedicated to a beautiful woman, he confesses his love and affection, also reassuring her that he would be there through the joy and pain, shield her and save the day like Superman with his creative acumen. Trapper Iniekung Andrew Ifeanyi who goes by the stage name 99Drizzy, the 99 in his name stands for Wisdom, Intelligence and Leadership. He is currently signed to Music Executive King Uche’s imprint Sufferings & Offerings Music. Go and check out 99Drizzy’s music and brands https://onerpm.link/705110775256 Ig/Twitter/Facebook: @99drizzy Email: Contact@sufferingsofferings.com Media Contact

