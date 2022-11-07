2023: Wizkid Vows To Retire Elderly Nigerian Politicians

Popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid, has vowed to retire older Nigerian politicians at the upcoming 2023 polls.

Wizkid, who is well-known for his reserved approach towards politics in Nigeria, made the comment during an interview with UK-based media outlet, The Guardian.

While calling on Nigerians to speak up against people in government, the Essence crooner said, “I’m about to go crazy on their asses this election. All these old men are going out of power this time. They need to go to an old people’s home and chill out.”

Advising older politicians to leave the political scene, the Grammy award winner vowed to pressurise them out of power in next year’s general election. He stated that there is nothing worth celebrating in the country except for individual achievements of people in the sports, entertainment and comedy industries.

He continued: “There’s nothing to celebrate in Nigeria] except that Nigerians are amazing people in music, sports, comedy – entertainment in general. I’m proud of young Nigerians doing things around the world in tech. I have amazing friends, doing amazing things.”

Wizkid added, “That’s it, though. There’s nothing else. But I feel hopeful there’ll be change. How soon? I’m not sure. But a lot has changed from growing up to now.

“There was a time when you could never speak to the president or anyone in government like that. But now you have a voice.”

Eighteen candidates are currently competing in the race to replace Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure in office will end in May, 2023, as the president of Nigeria.

All the four leading candidates are above 60-year-old, with the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, being the oldest at 75, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, following closely at 70.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is 66, while the popular Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, comes last at 61.

Wizkid’s fifth album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ was set to be released on November 3, but was shifted by a week to November 11, amid the tragedy that befell his industry mate Davido.

