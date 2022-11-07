RCCG Pastor Raises Hope In Nigeria With Music Album

In line with promoting the core values of Rotary International (RI), a billboard showcasing the Rotary 4-Way Test has beeen unveiled at the Lagos Bus Stop in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The billboard was a joint project by the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Garden City, and the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Spring Garden, RIDistrict 9141.

Unveiling the billboard, Rotarian Julius Aguni, a past Rotary Club President and District Officer in RIDistrict 9141, commended the clubs for showcasing to the society some of the guiding principles of Rotary that guide the conduct of Rotarians.

According to him, “It’s a 4-Way Test billboard, showcasing one of the Core Values of Rotary, and, of course, by which every Rotarian maintains high ethical standards by keeping to the words of the 4-Way Test.

“So, having this billboard of the 4-Way Test in such a central place would mean that our community will be able to see and understand what Rotary does, and actually, it will help us to promote a peaceful environment”, he said.

In their separate speeches, presidents of both clubs, Rotarians Timi Favour Bubagha, and Chidi Paul Njoku, said the erection of the billboard project was to promote Rotary’s Public Image and expected to tell the society what Rotary is all about.

Bubagha of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Garden City, in his words, said “the importance of the 4-Way Test billboard is to sell Rotary’s identity to the world, to introduce Rotary to our immediate community, telling them what we do in Rotary, which are these seven areas of focus, promoting peace.

“Rotary encourages conversations to foster understanding within and across cultures, fighting diseases, providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and Protecting the environment”.

On his part, Njoku of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Spring Garden, said, “what we are passing across is to ensure that as many people as would read it, will impact the community positively. They would be better citizens and of course, Rotary is open to all to come and join”.

The event attracted Rotarians and friends of Rotary in Port Harcourt as well as District officers in District 9141.

By: Tonye Nria-Dappa

Sourced From Nigerian Music