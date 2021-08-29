11 Nigerian Hit Songs You Have to Listen to

<!– –>

– Legit.ng has curated the best new Nigerian songs currently ‘reigning’

– Songs by Wizkid, Burna Boy, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Oxlade, Foreign Slim, Mannywellz, Omawumi, Ayra Starr, Mayorkun, Mohbad, and Oxlade make the cut.

– Listen and enjoy the best of Nigerian music

It is well known that Nigerian music has come of age. Gone are the days when mediocrity or un-professionalism was the norm, now everybody has stepped up their game.

Fireboy DML is doing big things, Simi, Tiwa Savage, and Olamide are showing no signs of slowing down, Davido keeps dropping hits, and Burna Boy and Wizkid are Grammy winners.

Wizkid has released the deluxe version of his album Made in Lagos

1. Foreign Slim (Its Me)

[embedded content]

2. Wizkid (Anoti)

[embedded content]

3. Burna Boy ft. Don Jazzy (Question)

[embedded content]

4. Kizz Daniel (Lie)

[embedded content]

5. Tiwa Savage ft. Brandy (Somebody’s Son)

[embedded content]

6. ManyWellz ft. Tems (Peace)

[embedded content]

7. Ayra Starr (Bloody Samaritan)

[embedded content]

8. Mayorkun (Let Me Know)

[embedded content]

9. Mohbad (Feel Good)

[embedded content]

10. Oxlade (Ojuju)

[embedded content]

11. Omawumi ft. Phyno (My Life)

[embedded content]

Made in Lagos Deluxe: Wizkid Releases New Edition of Album, Adds 4 More Songs

Ten months after his fourth studio album Made In Lagos was released, popular musician Wizkid has released a deluxe version of the project.

The Deluxe Edition has four more tracks titled, Anoti, Mood featuring rising singer Buju, Steady, and the remix of Essence featuring singer Tems and Canadian superstar Justin Bieber.

Source: Legit Newspaper

