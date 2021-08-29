Home | News | General | Juliana Belova: How young Oyinbo lady packed her bags and relocated to Nigeria with only N41k

Juliana Belova is a young lady who left her country and moved to Nigeria where she has never been and doesn’t know anyone

Popularly known as Oyibo Marlian, the lady has amassed a large following on social media from showcasing her dance skills and shooting comedy videos

Juliana who resides in Lagos said what attracted her was the uniqueness of Nigerian comedy and she decided it was going to be her mainstay

A young lady left Russia and relocated to Nigeria because of her fascination with the comedy skits being produced here.

Juliana Belova is the lady whose decision has changed the popular narrative and keeps beating people’s imagination at a time when many people are desirous to move to Europe for greener pastures.

Juliana is a die hard fan of Nigerian music star Naira Marley

Her reason for this unpopular decision?

In an interview on TVC show, Wake Up Nigeria, the lady who is popularly referred to as Oyibo Marlian revealed that she fell head over heels in love with Nigerian comedy.

Oyibo Marlian said that while in Russia, she was fascinated with the manner and style comedy skits here are being produced which is quite different from what is obtainable in her birth country; Russia or America.

Juliana said she happened to watch the comedy at that time on the social media statuses of her Nigerian friends and consequently made the decision to relocate.

She came to Nigeria with just her bags and N41k

Juliana, Vocal Media reports, left Russia with just her bags and $100 (N41,000) as she had lost her job during the start of the pandemic.

The money she came to Nigeria with was said to have been given to her by a fan on Instagram.

What she does in Nigeria

True to her words, since arriving in Nigeria, the lady has immersed herself in her comedy passion, thrilling her growing social media followers time after time with skits and dance videos.

Oyibo Marlian who is fluent in the Pidgin language is a die-hard fan of Nigerian singer Naira Marley and showcases this in her dances.

With over 100k followers on her Instagram page, Juliana has had performances with record label boss Don Jazzy and other A-list comedians including Lord Lamba.

Europe returnee becomes full-time vulcanizer in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who had returned from Europe now works as a vulcanizer in Nigeria.

The lady identified as Becky Osarume Osagie who had got to Italy from Libya in 2015 returned to Nigeria in 2017.

Becky told BBC News Pidgin that an agent had helped her with the abroad trip that cost him N400,000. She was consequently made to agree that upon arriving in Italy, she would work to pay back to the agent £35,000 (N17 million).

Becky stated that she endured the Libya road challenges and stayed in prison for two weeks with the hope of a better life in Italy but took it upon herself to return to Nigeria as the only work presented to her there was prostitution.

Source: Legit

