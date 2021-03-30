You Will Never Make Money As A Singer, Seyi Shay Tells Nigerian Idol Contestant

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has been made to feel the heat after her comment to a 17-year-old contestant on the 6th season of Nigerian Idol was deemed harsh and insensitive.

The ‘Yolo Yolo’ crooner who is the only female judge of the season told the contestant that he is never going to make money from being a singer.

Read Also: Singer Seyi Shay Releases Raunchy Photo On Instagram

She further said that those who told him to come for the audition are not his friends and don’t mean well for him.

Taking to Twitter, majority of viewers of the reality show have lashed at the songstress for making such a condemnatory remark.

Watch the video HERE

See tweets below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music