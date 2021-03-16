You Want To Win A Grammy With A Wack Song Like “Hajia Bintu”
Controversial Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has fired shots at dancehall star Shatta Wale for not winning the Grammys.
Kwadwo Sheldon averred that Shatta Wale only produced wack songs hence he is not qualified to win any international awards.
He questioned how Shatta Wales expected to win a Grammy with a song like “Hajia Bintu”.
His comments came at the back of Ghana woes at the just ended Grammys which saw Wizkid and Burna Boy, both Nigerians, awarded.
“Hajia Bintu” was a song produced by Shatta Wale for Ghanaian model and socialite Naomi Asiamah after she went viral for her big “bortos”.
