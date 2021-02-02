You are here
Sports 

Women's Olympic Football Tournament: Korea Republic-China PR postponed

Village Reporter , , ,
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the overall restrictions prevailing in the region, FIFA and the AFC have decided to postpone the two-legged Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 playoff series between Korea Republic and China PR that was originally scheduled to be played on 19 and 24 February 2021.

The matches will be played in the April 2021 window, with the first leg on 8 April and the return game on 13 April.

Sourced from FIFA

