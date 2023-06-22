Wizkid Talks About the Blessings of Fatherhood, New Music & Upcoming Album On “The Afrobeats Podcast”

Adesope Live, host of The Afrobeats Podcast linked up with Nigerian music star Wizkid at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an exclusive interview.

Ahead of his concert at the stadium, the singer opened up about the importance of family and being a father to his craft, how his love for his kids fuels him to keep going, a new song and a music video slated for next week’s release.

Wizkid also talked about the start of his jewelry line, a new album on the way, and the start of a new era for him.

Watch:



