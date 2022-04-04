Wizkid loses Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance
At the event, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was nominated for two categories: Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album. On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to Pakistani act, Aroof Aftab, who won for his groundbreaking single, ‘Mohabbat.’
Other nominees in the category were Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Burna Boy.
‘Mohabbat’ was a soundtrack.
When nominations were announced, Wizkid was thought to be the favorite for the category, because he had the biggest song in the category.
