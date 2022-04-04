Wizkid loses Grammy for Best Global Music Album to Angelique Kidjo

At the event, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was nominated for two categories: Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album. On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to multiple Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo, who won for her critically acclaimed album, Mother Nature.

The album also features Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and more on different songs.

Other nominees in the category were Rocky Dawuni.

When nominations were announced, Wizkid was thought to be the favorite for the category, because he had the biggest song in the category.

In 2020, Burna Boy lost the same category to Kidjo, when it was named ‘World Music.’

Watch the facts only episode about the show below;

