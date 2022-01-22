Wizkid, Davido inspire each other to ‘go harder’, says singer CDQ

Nigerian singer, Yusuf Sodiq, popularly known as CDQ, has expressed joy over the viral video that showed Wizkid and Davido hugging each other at a club.

Fans of Wizkid and Davido have been at loggerheads as they claim that both stars were involved in a feud.

The new viral video allayed fears of fans as it portrayed that both singers were on good terms.

Watch video below:

Reacting to the video, CDQ revealed how Davido and Wizkid had met him individually to discuss the other.

CDQ noted that Wizkid and Davido love and inspire each other to go harder in their musical journeys.

He wrote, “I just woke up now to a video of Wizkid and David hugging each other finally. Awon osinwin eniyan meji (Two crazy people.)

“After I have suffered for years trying to balance the relationship between both. Wizkid would say, ‘Your brother is hosting a show, won’t you support him?

“Davido would say, ‘Tell your brother to bring a jam, let us work’. Then I knew these two low key love each other and been inspiring each other to go harder.

“Today, I feel like the happiest person on earth and I feel like buying cows to just throw a big party.

“Now please you both should give us that collaboration that the world has been waiting for in 2022.

“The song arrangement should be 4 x 4 bars each between Wizkid and Davido till the end of the song. Let Burna Boy sing the hook and let’s put Nigeria number 1 in the world.”

Like CDQ, fans have been clamouring for a song that’d feature Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, especially after the viral video circulated the internet on Saturday morning.

Sourced From Nigerian Music