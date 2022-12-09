Wizkid becomes first Nigerian artist with diamond RIAA certification

The single released in 2016 is part of the songs on Drake’s ‘Views’ album and it features Wizkid and Kyla Reid. The would go on to become an international hit with over 2.4 billion streams on Spotify.

‘One Dance’ is a major milestone for Wizkid as it grew his profile and made him one of the biggest stars in Africa. It was also a major point for Afrobeats as the single took the music to a global audience.

With the certification, Wizkid becomes the first Nigerian artist to receive a diamond RIAA certification. The Grammy winner has previously received RIAA plaques with the most recent being his platinum plaque for his international hit single ‘Essence’ feat Tems and Justin Bieber.

