‘Why I wanted to serve in Nigeria army’

Twenty-one years old talented Nigerian singer, Bhoy Josh, has revealed why he dumped his passion to serve his fatherland in the Nigerian Army.

The Kogi State-born artiste, who recently got signed to Siro Entertainment, also said, though he wasn’t bold enough to tell his parent, he discovered his love for music at a very young age.

“I knew I could sing during my primary school days, I was just seven years old then, I never thought I would take up singing as a profession. The reason was that I was too afraid to tell my parents about my love for music, so, I always told them I wanted to become a soldier or lawyer.

“But deep down, I knew what I wanted. I was also an instrumentalist in my church; I started playing instruments at a very young age. At 10, I started writing my own songs, but it was all gospel music, then. Fast forward to 2018, I started taking my career seriously, and this was after many failed attempts of being admitted to the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

“So, I started learning music production from YouTube, but I started it appropriately in 2020 during the pandemic, and the rest, they say is history.”

Born Ezekiel Ibukun Joshua, Bhoy Josh is also a music producer, who strongly believes his songs are creative enough to gain the required attention.

“I believe in my sound, it’s totally different and unique. This, I believe, with consistency, hard work and the grace of God, I will find my spot in the industry. As you know, I just got signed to Siro Entertainment, I consider it a great opportunity for me as an upcoming artiste.

“As a rising singer, you need a platform to help you design your art to be consumable by the audience. I’m excited, I was chosen by Siro Entertainment, a music company that is passionate about discovering and promoting young Nigerian artistes, trust me, I am super excited,” he expressed.

Sourced From Nigerian Music