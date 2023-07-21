Why I Stopped Doing Gospel Music – Simi

Posted by African Examiner Entertainment News, Latest News (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, has disclosed that she used to be paid as low as N5,000-10,000 as a performance fee when she was singing gospel songs.

According to her, the highest she was ever paid then was N70,000.

The ‘Duduke’ crooner made this revelation when she was featured on the interview segment of MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10.

She said: “I actually used to go to a lot of churches to perform. They will pay me like N5k, N10k. Do you know the highest amount of money I actually collected when I was doing gospel [music]? N70,000. And I felt like I had arrived. I still paid a 10 percent tithe from the money.”

She stated that at some point she stopped singing since she wasn’t making enough money from gospel music to pay for her studio sections and promotions.

The mother of one further disclosed that she later switched to secular music because of the challenges she faced in the gospel music industry.



