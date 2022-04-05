Why I Am Not Considered A Successful Singer – Davido Speaks

Advertisement



Award-winning Davido has said that he is not seen as a successful singer because of his wealthy family background.

The DMW boss made this known in a chat on “IONWANNATALK” podcast, where he disclosed that he lacks the “grass to grace” story which is one significant criterion to be accepted by Nigerians.

He stated that that makes it harder for him to be appreciated despite his impact on the Africa/global music scene.

The father of three also alleged envy in the industry which is why he has strived much harder than the common man.

According to him: “Not to be cocky but when next is the industry going to see another Davido? Let’s just be honest….A child from where I come from, hustled, suffered.

“I can tell you that I’ve suffered more than a lot of people that don’t have money. And I’ve been able to build what I built. It’s not going to happen in a long time.

“I don’t have the grass to grace story. And for Nigerians to accept you without that is usually very hard.

“That’s why I’m asking you because I know…..I don’t think there’s anything the industry needs because it’s always going to be the same thing. There’s always going to be envy”

Advertisement

Sourced From Nigerian Music