Why I Always Fly Back To Nigeria After My Gigs

Afrobeats singer Davido has explained why he enjoys performing in Nigeria despite numerous engagements abroad.

The father of four acknowledged that there was no place like home and that he liked living in Nigeria.

Davido, known in real life as David Adeleke says he would return home even if he had to travel to Nigeria for 4 hours.

Davido urged the government to improve because this nation is fortunate in a message to them.

“People always wonder why I fly back home after gigs…….Funny enough when we used to come to America on holiday as a kid I’d cry to my parents that I wanna go back to Naija…. I really love being in Nigeria idk y…. Even if I have 4 hours to be in…. I go run am! NO PLACE LIKE! Our leaders need to do better the country is blessed”.

Davido, who has received both criticism and admiration, wrote an emotional note to himself in which he emphasized the need of continuing to move forward.

The DMW chief claimed that because the mainstream media has made it a habit of writing and broadcasting unfavorable things about him, he is surrounded by controversy.

Davido wrote; "A lot of controversies have been set around this Legend and you almost never hear or read anything good about him on mainstream media outlets, a lot of tools have been put in place to discourage him and hold him back. He is the only Nigerian artiste that almost every other Successful and great artiste in the Nigerian music industry have either been compared to or formed formed against.

