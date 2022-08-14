Why I Always Fly Back To Nigeria After My Gigs – Davido

Afrobeats singer Davido has explained why he enjoys coming back to Nigeria following every engagement abroad.

The father of four acknowledged that there was no place like home and that he liked living in Nigeria. He would return home even if he had to travel to Nigeria for 4 hours.

Davido urged the government to improve because this nation is fortunate in a message to them.

He wrote: “People always wonder why I fly back home after gigs…….Funny enough when we used to come to America on holiday as a kid I’d cry to my parents that I wanna go back to Naija…. I really love being in Nigeria idk y…. Even if I have 4 hours to be in…. I go run am! NO PLACE LIKE! Our leaders need to do better the country is blessed”.

