Nigeria a great country, but leaders need to do better — Davido

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, a Nigerian singer, has noted that the country is blessed, but lacks competent leadership.

According to the musician, he loves being in Nigeria, which is the reason he loves returning to the country after every of his shows abroad.

The singer on his Instagram page said, no matter how short the time he has to spend in Nigeria is, he doesn’t mind.

He spoke about how blessed Nigeria is and recalled how, when he was younger, he would tell his parents that he wanted to return to Nigeria whenever they went on vacation in America.

“People always wonder why I fly back home after gigs. Funny enough, when we used to come to America on holiday as a kid l’d cry to my parents that I wanna go back to Naija. Really love being in Nigeria. Even if I have 4 hours to be in Naija, I go run am! No place like! Our leaders need to do better. The country is blessed,” he wrote.

Sourced From Nigerian Music