‘We’ve got to collaborate’ — Timbaland vibes to Adekunle Gold’s song

Timbaland, the US music producer, has shown interest in working with Adekunle Gold, the Nigerian singer.

Timbaland shared a video on his Instastory of himself listening to ‘Something Different’, a hit track by the Afrobeats star.

The 51-year-old producer described the song as “hot” while adding that he and Gold have to work together.

“@adekunlegold this song hot bro. Ohh we got to work, this song hot,” he said.

🤯🤯🤯🤯🚀 “We got to work” Timbaland can’t get enough of Adekunle Gold pic.twitter.com/iMsJV76nSQ Advertisement — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 17, 2023

Born Timothy Mosley, Timbaland is a US record producer, rapper, singer and songwriter. He has received widespread acclaim for his innovative production work and distinctive “stuttering” rhythmic style.

On the other hand, Adekunle Gold gained popularity after putting out ‘Sade’ and a high-life cover of One Direction’s ‘Story of My Life’.

He was signed to YBNL in 2015 but later exited the record label after his contract expired.

He founded Afro Urban Records, his own label, and released two albums, ‘About 30’ in 2018 and ‘Catch Me If You Can’ in 2022.

In March 2023, Def Jam, a US music label, announced the signing of the Afrobeats star.

Def Jam Recordings is owned by Universal Music Group (UMG) and has worked with American superstars such as Jay Z, Rihanna, and Kanye West.

In an interview, Tunji Balogun, Def Jam’s CEO/chairman, said he has always wanted to sign the Afrobeats star.

