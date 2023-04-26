Vic Falls Carnival builds bridges through music

Entertainment Editor

Carnivals contribute a lot the culture and economy of a nation.

There is no arguing the fact that countries can leverage carnivals as veritable means of revitalising the economy.

Carnivals have the potential of creating jobs for youths and arts sector as a whole.

The importance of carnivals to culture and society cannot be underestimated.

Carnivals, just like festivals, are not just about a bunch of privileged people in a field drinking and dancing – and yes, those festivals are great – but the layers of significant cultural importance that make up even those festivals represent a long journey within a particular culture, society and history.

With that in mind, there are just two days left before the Victoria Falls Carnival kicks off and this year it looks bigger and better, with new local faces taking part.

The event organisers have already unveiled the line-up of acts that include regional and local artistes who are taking part in the event.

The stellar cast includes Nigerian singer CKay, who is the headline act, while the South African-based MiCasa, Mafikizolo, Black Motion, Musa Keys, Mdoovar, LKG and Toss, among others, will share the stage at this year’s edition.

Television personality and rapper Boity Thulo is returning to the 11th edition of the carnival to add glitz and glamour.

Forget about music, dance, culture, there is also the fashion side of the Victoria Falls Carnival.

Trace TV — a music channel dedicated to airing Africa’s top music artistes, celebrity news, lifestyle, amusement and culture — also returns as the official media partner.

Botswana is also represented.

Toropo Ya Muka’s founder and Francistown native DJ Colastraw and Botswana’s 2022 Artiste of the Year duo, KHOISAN are making their second appearance at the musical jamboree.

They will be joined by multi-award winner HAN-C.

This year’s edition master of ceremony is the famous Botswana media and fashion personality turned entrepreneur Loungo Andre Pitse, also known as King B.

King B will also host Botswana’s biggest entertainment television show on BTV1, “Pula Power” to showcase the three days’ experience of the carnival.

BW’s Pula Power TV show is the official carnival Botswana media partner and will be filming and documenting Batswana artistes on their journey and experience at the festival.

From the Zimbabwean side, contemporary musician Jah Prayzah joins Enzo Ishall, Anita Jaxson, Andre the Vocalist, Oskido and Rimo, among others, to prove their mettle, raising the country’s flag high.

And then, Star FM, who are the official radio partner will be updating listeners on the tit bits.

According to the programme, the event, which starts this Friday ending on Sunday, will see Nigerian CKay popularly known as “Africa’s Boyfriend” and “Love Nwantiti” hit-maker, leading performers at the carnival’s main stage at Elephant Hills Resort.

“The mission is to take African music to the world,” said CKay. “We’ve already done that, but it’s still a work in progress, still doing, working, adding more building blocks every day, trying to expand our reach.

“I feel African music is too amazing to keep to ourselves, I think we should spread it and hold on to it at the same time.”

The carnival main stage at Elephant Hills Resort features over 30 of Africa’s hottest music acts on one stage from Friday to Sunday.

The carnival, which was established in 2012, draws in over 5 000 tourists who gather to showcase Africa’s diverse cultures, arts, fashion and food.

Carnival director Craig Bright revealed that for the first time, there will be the ‘Vic Falls Carnival: Destination Livingstone’ experience just across the Zambezi River at the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel Mosi-Oa-Tunya, from Friday to Sunday.

This version was born from the desire to include the Zambian side in the music experience to create a bigger festival footprint and reach more fans than ever before.

