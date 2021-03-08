US based nurse turned gospel singer releases single, ‘Miracle’





American based nurse, Juliana Nwakaego Okoro said that singing has been her hobby for many years. And after finding herself sing wherever she is, even at the hospital where she works presently in the United States of America, she turned the passion into career.

Now, an Evangelist and a gospel singer, Juliana has her first gospel song to show her love for God and her singing talent. Speaking about the song, ‘Miracle’, she said that the inspiration for the song was from her experiences during the coronavirus lockdown.





“My single ‘Miracle’ was composed during the COVID-19. We experienced God’s miracle around us. My daughter was pregnant on bed rest for almost 5 months, had her baby like a Hebrew woman and was discharged the next day in good health.





Also my great neice lost her triplets few years ago, four days after delivery, but God blessed her with another Healthy triplets Last year, that was indeed a Miracle,” she said Juliana who is also a grandmother said that she knew that gospel music was her God chosen genre because she is very quick to compose or draw inspiration while listening to a sermon especially from her pastor, Benjamin Yusuf.

Also gosel teachings from Senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries in Minnesota USA and her father in the Lord, Apostle Johnson Suleman have all helped her write songs.

“I have more songs in the pipeline that was written while they were preaching. “When I am going to work or driving, suddenly I would be getting songs in my spirit. I would pull over by the road side to record my songs in my phone so I don’t forget. At the time I did not know where to start,” she said.

Speaking about if she can play any music instrument, she said “Currently I do not play any instrument. I took piano lessons long time ago but stopped along the line. My goal this year by God’s grace is to take up my piano lessons from where I stopped.” Considering that there is stif competition in music Industry in the US, the singer said that she does not see any competition where she i

Sourced From Nigerian Music