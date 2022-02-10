Uniting Africa through music and food

Taste of Africa event coming to royal aria stadium

The inaugural Taste of Africa, a food and music cultural event slated for the 30th of April is to be held at the Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng.

Artists from different countries like Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Nigeria are expected to perform at the event.

There will be also various dishes of African cuisine sold at the event.

Speaking to the Voice Entertainment Kenramzzy Media Spokesperson, Mercy Ramojela said the event is meant to unite Africans and provide a platform for networking.

She said it will also be an opportunity for those in the music industry and catering businesses to market their products.

Ramojela said currently, their main sponsor is Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO).

“The event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 outbreak and hopefully it will be an annual event. Our line-up will be available in March and the only performing artist we have announced so far is Culture Spears. It will be an African traditional and contemporary music affair. Our MCs are Big Fish, MC Theo and Khumo Kgwaadira. There will be food tasting, music performances and best dressed persons’ competition. It will also be more of a family fun day because other activities include African games and kiddies’ corners with kiddies’ games,” said Ramojela

According to Ramojela, for safety reasons, cooler boxes will be allowed but no bottles will be allowed at the event and any bottled beverage sold would be poured into a disposable cup.

The event will start at 12pm till 6am the following day. General tickets will be sold for P200 each, double tickets cost P300 and kiddies under 16 years pay P50 to get in.

VIP ticket is sold at P500 and it includes food, welcome drink and an entire VIP experience complete with exclusive seating and parking.

Sourced From Nigerian Music