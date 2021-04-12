Understanding the Africa Regional Integration Index

What: Webinar on the Africa Regional Integration Index Who: The African Development Bank, African Union Commission, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa When: Thursday, 15 April 2021, 15.00-17.00 East Africa Time Where: Virtual

The African Development Bank, the African Union Commission, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa will host a webinar to discuss the implications of the latest Africa Regional Integration Index for the East African Community, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, and the Southern African Development Community. Policymakers, analysts, government leaders, the private sector and task managers can expect to gain insight into how to accelerate and deepen regional integration in Africa.

The Africa Regional Integration Index is the most authoritative source of data on the progress and scope of Africa’s regional integration. The second edition was published in May 2020, and includes dedicated online data platforms and tools to help users, especially policymakers, better understand the methodology and statistics of the index.

The event will also provide an opportunity to reflect on methodology and results as partners develop the next edition, especially in the context of Covid-19 recovery. These discussions take place after the groundbreaking launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area this year.

Click here to register to attend. English and French interpretation will be provided.

Find the report here in French and English.

