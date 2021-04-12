Ghana to host Twitter’s first Africa office

Twitter announced Monday the recruitment of a team of eleven people in Ghana, with the intention of making the West African country its headquarters for the continent.

“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we are pleased to announce that we are building a team in Ghana,” the company announced in a statement.

“We need to further immerse ourselves in the rich and vibrant communities that set the tone in day-to-day discussions across the African continent,” it stressed.

“The choice of Ghana as the headquarters for Twitter’s operations in Africa is GREAT news,” tweeted Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, hailing “the beginning of a beautiful partnership.”

Twitter said its new team would start by working remotely, while exploring “the possibility of opening an office in Ghana in the future.”

The company explained its choice by the freedoms of expression and internet access offered by Ghana, as well as the recent attribution to its capital, Accra, of the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Facebook already has several offices in Africa, including Nigeria, the most populous country on the continent, also in West Africa.

AFP

Sourced from Africanews