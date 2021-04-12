Why Twitter picked Ghana as its head quarters in Africa

– Advertisement –





Social media giant, Twitter has announced that Ghana will host its Africa head quarters.

The company’s co-founder Jack Dorsey made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

In a statement the company said “in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana.

To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.”

According to Twitter it decided to settle on Ghana because “as a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.

Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”

🇬🇭 Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana https://t.co/tt7KR3kvDg — jack (@jack) April 12, 2021

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo replied on Twitter saying “the choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.

He added that “this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector.”

The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1/3 #TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana https://t.co/HdCqFgXK0x — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

There have been mixed reactions from other African countries with tech analysts on the continent saying Nigeria, Kenya or South Africa could have been suitable to host Twitter Africa headquarters.

These analysts say all the three mentioned countries have more established tech hubs than Ghana.

But Twitter said in its statement that for Ghana to be picked as the host of the Africa Continental Free Trade Zone makes the West African nation a viable destination.

Twitter said “aligned with our existing WFH policies, we look forward to welcoming and onboarding our new team members remotely so that we can make an immediate impact while we explore the opportunity to open an office in Ghana in the future.”

Source: Africafeeds.com

