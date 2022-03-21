Tweep apologises to Davido over remark on son’s paternity

The Twitter user @Mista_Mdee has apologised to Nigerian singer Davido over a now-deleted tweet he made last week Monday as regards the paternity of the artist’s son.

Mista Mdee has asked people to overlook his Monday’s tweet, claiming that “it’s false” and “[mere] cruise,” suggesting that he only put it out for fun.

“@Davido I’m sorry for what that tweet might have caused you #peace,” the rest of his tweet read.

In the contentious tweet, Mdee alluded that Davido’s son was for a fact Peruzzi’s, a singer signed to Davido’s record label, Davido Music Worldwide.

Mdee’s tweet also described Davido’s third studio album, A Better Time, released in 2020, as a “disaster.”

His tweet drew a storm of remarks on social media last week Monday, including from Davido himself, who berated Mdee for including his child in his attacks on his person.

You don carry ur hate for me to my child!! Innocent child! Brother, you do this one !!! Oya na, say all you want about Davido…but do not mention my children, read Davido’s tweet.

Peruzzi, likewise, condemned Mdee’s tweet, calling it “disgusting.”

