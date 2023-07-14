Trauma of losing my mum, dad, friend made me start music – Niyola

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Eniola Akinbo, popularly known as Niyola, says she stumbled into the music profession by “accident.”

She said the pain of losing the three most important persons in her life: her mum, dad and a very close friend, made her start singing.

The former Banky W signee disclosed this in a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said she never wanted to be a celebrity.

Niyola said, “I stumbled into music as a profession by accident. It was pain. It was loss. It was gain.

“I lost very important people in my life- three. I lost my friend, a very good friend of mine. I lost my mum. And then I lost my dad.”

She said leaving Banky W’s record label, EME wasn’t a “happy ending.”

Niyola, however, said her exit from the label gave her the opportunity to start afresh.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...