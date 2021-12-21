Top 10 Nigerian social media trends in 2021

The Nigerian social media space has always been notorious for its unmatched hilarity especially with its talented flock of creators. Even in the face of a tumbling economy and repressive government policies, Nigerians had no dull moment this year with entertaining trends on the Internet.

The following are popular social media trends that stood out with Nigerians in 2021:

Alcohol Challenge

Joeboy, a Nigerian singer known for his portable-length hit songs probably expected his September release, Alcohol to make a rave on the music scene. However, what he did not foresee was the Alcohol Challenge that trended on social media platforms following the song’s release.

Fans posted videos of themselves bathing in drinks, oil, soups and food while singing along to the song. The Baby crooner had to call for order in October after videos of fans drinking, and pouring toxic substances on themselves went viral.

“I appreciate the love ALCOHOL is getting but stop poring stuff on your bodies,” he tweeted.

Scholarship Application Prank

This Instagram-based trend entailed a prankster sitting down with their unknowing parent, partner, child, or friend, to make a video pitch to a fake scholarship body, stating why they should be considered for the opportunity.

In the pitch, the prankster talks of a difficult past, adding several untruths, many of which maligned the character of the seated family member or friend in a bid to qualify for the grant.

Sugar Rush actress, Bimbo Ademoye was one of those who went viral with the trend. In applying for a $100, 000 scholarship to Tyler Perry’s film school, she said, among other things, that her father “had to like do bad stuff, like being a cultist, armed robbery” in order to see herself and siblings through school. Her father, shocked by the lies, quickly fired back, “arrant nonsense what’s the meaning of that?”

The actress like many of the others who partook in the challenge had to quickly confess it was a prank before things went south.

Love Nwantiti Challenge

CKay released his love song, Love Nwantiti (Ah ah ah), as an upcoming Nigerian artiste in 2019. However, the TikTok crowd from all over the world caught the wind in the later part of 2021. While it majored as a dance challenge, it soon became a tune for covers, showcasing makeup, fashion and other forms of art. The two-year-old song climbed up several international music charts and shot CKay to global fame.

Dorime Ameno

French New Age electric group, Era, released the song Ameno as part of their eponymous debut album, in 1996. The mystic Latin song made a comeback, and became a national anthem during the service of expensive drinks in Nigerian clubs in 2021.

With remixes featuring loud bursts of a hype man’s voice, as well as an infusion of Afrobeat, and Amapiano, the song soon morphed into a social media lip-syncing and dance trend. Dorime has also become a social media slang for spending a lot of money.

The Milk Crate challenge

Having survived a year of a raging pandemic, it is safe to say social media users who took part in this challenge believed they had grown nine lives. Stacking crates of beer in a tall pyramid shape, many tried to defy the laws of Physics by threading the shaky steps, some even running or climbing with heeled shoes.

While some were successful, others sustained injuries which led to TikTok, the platform on which the challenge majorly trended, banning the challenge and removing the hashtag in August.

While the challenge raved on, Nigerian doctors on Twitter used the opportunity to remind people of the derelict state of the country’s health sector, compared to that of the United States where the challenge started. Within weeks, the trend died as fast as it started

Laburu Challenge

In anticipation of The Return of The King of Boys Netflix series in November, social media users took to different platforms to lip-sync a scene from the first King Of Boys movie, where Eniola Salami (played by Sola Sobowale) declared herself Láburú, God’s worst punishment in a person.

The performances had Kemi Adetiba, the movie’s producer scouting for the next stars of Nollywood.

Aki and Pawpaw memes

A number of the current youth population of Nigeria grew up on movies with performances by the ever-evolving characters of Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), and Osita Iheme (Pawpaw).

This year, the dynamic duo resurfaced with snippets of their early 2000’s movies making comebacks as hilarious memes.

In December 2021, Ikedieze and Iheme released a remake of the original Aki and pawpaw movie which shot them to fame in 2002.

Welcome to a new dispensation

Like any other year, Nigeria witnessed an exodus of youths looking for greener pastures. However, to announce their grand exit in 2021, several Nigerian social media users again, opted for a clip from Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys Netflix series.

The meme features Laburu holding up a glass of wine while she celebrated her election as the Governor of Lagos state, and declared a new dispensation in the concluding episode of the series.

Squid Game themed parties

Released September 17, the Netflix series, Squid game took the world by a storm. The thriller revolves around a group of persons embroiled in financial trouble, trying to find their way out by playing a game where one winner takes all, and losers are fatally eliminated.

The aftermath of the Netflix buster was the proliferation of Squid Game themed parties, including the 26th birthday party of Big Brother Naija Season 5 first runner up, Dorothy Bachor.

#Nobodylikewoman

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko has always been a vocal advocate against sexism and its ills in society. In October, she took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself With the words “‘How can she ask for that kind of money? Is she not pregnant?” painted on her back,

Other female celebrities, as well as social media users followed suit using the hashtag #Nobodylikewoman, as they posted black and white pictures captioned with negative and discriminatory comments they had received n the past.

In a later post, Simi stated that she started the hashtag to showcase the strengths of women who chose to defy negativity and succeed in the face of discrimination and oppression. Following the trend, she also released a song and music video titled Woman.

