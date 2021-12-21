About Ogun State, Nigeria.

The Slogan

Gateway State

Date Of Creation

February 3rd 1976

Geography

Ogun State borders Lagos State to the south, Oyo State and Osun State to the north, Ondo State, and the Republic of Benin to the west.

Brief History

Ogun State is a state in southwestern Nigeria. Created in February 3rd 1976 from the former Western State. Abeokuta is both Ogun State's capital and most populous city; other important cities in the state include Ijebu Ode, the former royal capital of the Ijebu Kingdom, and Sagamu, Nigeria's leading kola nut grower. Ogun state is covered predominantly by rain forest and has wooden savanna in the northwest . Ogun State had a total population of 3,751,140 residents as of 2006, making Ogun State the 16th most populated state in Nigeria In terms of landmass, Ogun State is the 24th largest State in Nigeria with land area of 16,762 kilometer square





The Local Government area

Ogun State consists of twenty local government areas. They are:

Abeokuta North Akọmọjẹ

Abeokuta South Ake

Ado-Odo/Ota Otta

Ewekoro Itori

Ifo Ifo

Ijebu East Ọgbẹrẹ

Ijebu North Ìjẹ̀bú igbó

Ijebu North East Attan

Ijebu Ode Ìjèbú ode

Ikenne Ikenne

Imeko Afon Imẹkọ

Ipokia Ipokia

Obafemi Owode Owode ègbá

Odogbolu Odogbolu

Odeda Odẹda

Ogun Waterside Abigi

Remo North Iṣara rẹmọ

Sagamu

(Shagamu) Sagamu

Yewa North

(formerly Egbado North) Ayetoro

Yewa South

(formerly Egbado South) Ilaro

The Governor

Dapo Abiodun

The Deputy governor

Noimot Salako-Oyedele

The Senators

C: Ibikunle Amosun (APC)

E: Ramoni Olalekan Mustapha (APC)

W: Tolu Odebiyi (APC)

Representatives

Otunba Adewunmi APC Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North

Adekoya Adesegun PDP Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside

Kolapo Osunsanya APC Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East

Ibrahim Isiaka APC Ifo/Ewekoro

Jimoh Olaifa ADC Imeko Afon/Egbado North

Olumide Osoba APC Abeokuta North/Obafemi- Owode/Odeda

Wasiu Lawal APM Egbado South and Ipokia

Olanrewaju Edun APC Abeokuta South

Jimoh Ojugbele APC Ado-Odo/Ota

The Website

www.ogunstate.gov.ng/

Major Cities

Abeokuta is both Ogun State’s capital and most populous city; other important cities in the state include Ijebu Ode, the former royal capital of the Ijebu Kingdom, and Sagamu

Prominent Places

The Bilikisu Sungbo Shrine, Oke-Eiri, near Ijebu-Ode. It was declared a part of the national heritage in 1964, and is believed by the Ijebus to be the burial place of the fabled Queen of Sheba. It serves as a place of pilgrimage for Yoruba traditionalists, Yoruba Muslims and Yoruba Christians alike.

The Church of the Lord (Aladura), Ogere Remo

Redemption Camp (Lagos Ibadan Express Road)

Mineral Resources

The following are the mineral resources in Ogun State

Clay

Limestone and Phosphate

Bitumen

Kaolin

Gemstone

Feldspar

The population

Population (2006 census)

• Total 3,751,140

Postal Code

110001

Culture and tourism

Olumo Rock

Olumo Rock

Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library

Notable People

Abraham Adesanya (1922-2008), politician

Adebayo Adedeji (1930-2018), economist

Adebayo Ogunlesi (b. 1953), lawyer, investment banker

Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II, film producer, Olowu of Owu kingdom

Adewale Oke Adekola

Afolabi Olabimtan

Anthony Joshua

Babatunde Osotimehin

Bisi Onasanya

Bola Ajibola

Bola Kuforiji Olubi

Olu Oyesanya

Cornelius Taiwo

Dapo Abiodun

David Alaba, son of George Alaba, a prince of [Ogere Remo], an ancient town in the state

Dimeji Bankole

Ebenezer Obey, jùjú musician

Fela Kuti (1938-1997), multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, composer, political activist, Pan-Africanist

Femi Okurounmu, politician

Fola Adeola[dubious – discuss], businessman, politician

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (1900-1978), educator, women’s rights activist

Funke Akindele (b. 1977), Actress

Gbenga Daniel (b. 1956), politician

Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo (1915-2015), businesswoman and politician

Hubert Ogunde (1916-1990), actor, playwright, theatre manager and musician

Ibikunle Amosun (b. 1958), politician, senator, Governor of Ogun State in 2011-2019

Idowu Sofola (1934-1982), jurist, President of the Nigerian Bar Association in 1980-1982

Joseph Adenuga (b. 1982), aka Skepta, British musician and record producer

Jubril Martins-Kuye (b. 1942), politician

K1 De Ultimate (b. 1957), Fuji musician

Kehinde Sofola (1924-2007), jurist

Kemi Adeosun (b. 1967), former Finance Minister of Nigeria

Laycon (b. 1993), professional name of Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, reality TV personality, rapper, singer and songwriter

Mike Adenuga

Moshood Abiola

Oba Otudeko (b. 1943), businessman

Obafemi Awolowo (1909-1987)

Ola Rotimi

Olabisi Onabanjo

Oladipo Diya

Olamide

Olawunmi Banjo

Olusegun Obasanjo

Olusegun Osoba

Paul Adefarasin

Peter Akinola

Salawa Abeni

Sara Forbes Bonetta

Tai Solarin (1922-1994), educator, author, civil rights activist

Thomas Adeoye Lambo (1923-2004), scholar, administrator, psychiatrist, Deputy Director General of the World Health Organization

Tunde Bakare (b. 1954), Prophetic-Apostolic Pastor, politician

Tunji Olurin (b. 1944), retired general

Wole Soyinka (b. 1934), 1986 The Nobel Prize for Literature laureate

Yemi Osinbajo (b. 1957), politician, lawyer

Languages

The main ethnic groups in Ogun State are the Ẹgba, the Ijebu, the Remo, the Egbado, the Awori and the Egun

Institutions

Ogun state has three federal secondary schools; Federal Government Girls’ College, Sagamu[ and Federal Government College, Odogbolu and Federal Science and Technical College, Ijebu-Imushin.

Ogun state has one Federal University; the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) and one Federal college of education, FCE Osiele (both at Odeda Local government area), one state government college of education, named after the late Nigerian educationist of international repute Augustus Taiwo Solarin in 1994 as Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), (formerly known as Ogun State College of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, one Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, one state government polytechnic named after late Nigerian business mogul and winner of June 12, 1993 election, Basorun Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola as Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), formerly known as Ogun State Polytechnic, Ojere, Abeokuta, and two state government universities: Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye (formerly known as Ogun State University), and the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Ijebu Ode

The state has two major government hospitals: the Federal Medical Center at Abeokuta, and the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp is located at Sagamu Local Government area of the state

Tertiary institutions

Babcock University, Ilisan Remo

Bells University of Technology, Ota

Chrisland University, Abeokuta

Christopher University, Lagos Ibadan ExpresWay Makun, Sagamu

Covenant University, Ota

Crawford University, Igbesa

Crescent University, Abeokuta

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

Hallmark University, Ijebu Itele

McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere

Mountain Top University, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

National Open University of Nigeria, Kobape, Abeokuta

Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese, Ijebu Ode

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye

Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode

