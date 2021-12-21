About Ogun State, Nigeria.
The Slogan
Gateway State
Date Of Creation
February 3rd 1976
Geography
Ogun State borders Lagos State to the south, Oyo State and Osun State to the north, Ondo State, and the Republic of Benin to the west.
Brief History
Ogun State is a state in southwestern Nigeria. Created in February 3rd 1976 from the former Western State. Ogun state is covered predominantly by rain forest and has wooden savanna in the northwest . Ogun State had a total population of 3,751,140 residents as of 2006, making Ogun State the 16th most populated state in Nigeria In terms of landmass, Ogun State is the 24th largest State in Nigeria with land area of 16,762 kilometer square
The Local Government area
Ogun State consists of twenty local government areas. They are:
Abeokuta North Akọmọjẹ
Abeokuta South Ake
Ado-Odo/Ota Otta
Ewekoro Itori
Ifo Ifo
Ijebu East Ọgbẹrẹ
Ijebu North Ìjẹ̀bú igbó
Ijebu North East Attan
Ijebu Ode Ìjèbú ode
Ikenne Ikenne
Imeko Afon Imẹkọ
Ipokia Ipokia
Obafemi Owode Owode ègbá
Odogbolu Odogbolu
Odeda Odẹda
Ogun Waterside Abigi
Remo North Iṣara rẹmọ
Sagamu
(Shagamu) Sagamu
Yewa North
(formerly Egbado North) Ayetoro
Yewa South
(formerly Egbado South) Ilaro
The Governor
Dapo Abiodun
The Deputy governor
Noimot Salako-Oyedele
The Senators
C: Ibikunle Amosun (APC)
E: Ramoni Olalekan Mustapha (APC)
W: Tolu Odebiyi (APC)
Representatives
Otunba Adewunmi APC Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North
Adekoya Adesegun PDP Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside
Kolapo Osunsanya APC Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East
Ibrahim Isiaka APC Ifo/Ewekoro
Jimoh Olaifa ADC Imeko Afon/Egbado North
Olumide Osoba APC Abeokuta North/Obafemi- Owode/Odeda
Wasiu Lawal APM Egbado South and Ipokia
Olanrewaju Edun APC Abeokuta South
Jimoh Ojugbele APC Ado-Odo/Ota
The Website
www.ogunstate.gov.ng/
Major Cities
Abeokuta is both Ogun State’s capital and most populous city; other important cities in the state include Ijebu Ode, the former royal capital of the Ijebu Kingdom, and Sagamu
Prominent Places
The Bilikisu Sungbo Shrine, Oke-Eiri, near Ijebu-Ode. It was declared a part of the national heritage in 1964, and is believed by the Ijebus to be the burial place of the fabled Queen of Sheba. It serves as a place of pilgrimage for Yoruba traditionalists, Yoruba Muslims and Yoruba Christians alike.
The Church of the Lord (Aladura), Ogere Remo
Redemption Camp (Lagos Ibadan Express Road)
Mineral Resources
The following are the mineral resources in Ogun State
Clay
Limestone and Phosphate
Bitumen
Kaolin
Gemstone
Feldspar
The population
Population (2006 census)
• Total 3,751,140
Postal Code
110001
Culture and tourism
Olumo Rock
Olumo Rock
Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library
Notable People
Abraham Adesanya (1922-2008), politician
Adebayo Adedeji (1930-2018), economist
Adebayo Ogunlesi (b. 1953), lawyer, investment banker
Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II, film producer, Olowu of Owu kingdom
Adewale Oke Adekola
Afolabi Olabimtan
Anthony Joshua
Babatunde Osotimehin
Bisi Onasanya
Bola Ajibola
Bola Kuforiji Olubi
Olu Oyesanya
Cornelius Taiwo
Dapo Abiodun
David Alaba, son of George Alaba, a prince of [Ogere Remo], an ancient town in the state
Dimeji Bankole
Ebenezer Obey, jùjú musician
Fela Kuti (1938-1997), multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, composer, political activist, Pan-Africanist
Femi Okurounmu, politician
Fola Adeola[dubious – discuss], businessman, politician
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (1900-1978), educator, women’s rights activist
Funke Akindele (b. 1977), Actress
Gbenga Daniel (b. 1956), politician
Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo (1915-2015), businesswoman and politician
Hubert Ogunde (1916-1990), actor, playwright, theatre manager and musician
Ibikunle Amosun (b. 1958), politician, senator, Governor of Ogun State in 2011-2019
Idowu Sofola (1934-1982), jurist, President of the Nigerian Bar Association in 1980-1982
Joseph Adenuga (b. 1982), aka Skepta, British musician and record producer
Jubril Martins-Kuye (b. 1942), politician
K1 De Ultimate (b. 1957), Fuji musician
Kehinde Sofola (1924-2007), jurist
Kemi Adeosun (b. 1967), former Finance Minister of Nigeria
Laycon (b. 1993), professional name of Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, reality TV personality, rapper, singer and songwriter
Mike Adenuga
Moshood Abiola
Oba Otudeko (b. 1943), businessman
Obafemi Awolowo (1909-1987)
Ola Rotimi
Olabisi Onabanjo
Oladipo Diya
Olamide
Olawunmi Banjo
Olusegun Obasanjo
Olusegun Osoba
Paul Adefarasin
Peter Akinola
Salawa Abeni
Sara Forbes Bonetta
Tai Solarin (1922-1994), educator, author, civil rights activist
Thomas Adeoye Lambo (1923-2004), scholar, administrator, psychiatrist, Deputy Director General of the World Health Organization
Tunde Bakare (b. 1954), Prophetic-Apostolic Pastor, politician
Tunji Olurin (b. 1944), retired general
Wole Soyinka (b. 1934), 1986 The Nobel Prize for Literature laureate
Yemi Osinbajo (b. 1957), politician, lawyer
Languages
The main ethnic groups in Ogun State are the Ẹgba, the Ijebu, the Remo, the Egbado, the Awori and the Egun
Institutions
Ogun state has three federal secondary schools; Federal Government Girls’ College, Sagamu[ and Federal Government College, Odogbolu and Federal Science and Technical College, Ijebu-Imushin.
Ogun state has one Federal University; the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) and one Federal college of education, FCE Osiele (both at Odeda Local government area), one state government college of education, named after the late Nigerian educationist of international repute Augustus Taiwo Solarin in 1994 as Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), (formerly known as Ogun State College of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, one Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, one state government polytechnic named after late Nigerian business mogul and winner of June 12, 1993 election, Basorun Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola as Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), formerly known as Ogun State Polytechnic, Ojere, Abeokuta, and two state government universities: Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye (formerly known as Ogun State University), and the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Ijebu Ode
The state has two major government hospitals: the Federal Medical Center at Abeokuta, and the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp is located at Sagamu Local Government area of the state
Tertiary institutions
Babcock University, Ilisan Remo
Bells University of Technology, Ota
Chrisland University, Abeokuta
Christopher University, Lagos Ibadan ExpresWay Makun, Sagamu
Covenant University, Ota
Crawford University, Igbesa
Crescent University, Abeokuta
Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
Hallmark University, Ijebu Itele
McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo
Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere
Mountain Top University, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
National Open University of Nigeria, Kobape, Abeokuta
Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese, Ijebu Ode
Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye
Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode